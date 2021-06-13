5 Best Breakfast Restaurants In Massachusetts

Brooke Lark/Unsplash

Massachusetts is a state of the United States of America located in the New England region and with the highest population in that region. The state is also the 7th smallest state in the country with Boston being the state's capital

The state is also home to many different American cuisines in the numerous restaurants spread out all over,o bringing in a considerable amount of revenue to the economy of the state.

Below is a list of some of the best breakfast restaurants that you can find in the state.

The Breakfast Club

This bustling restaurant located at 270 Western Avenue, Allston, serves some of the best old-school style breakfast dishes with an extensive menu consisting of the breakfast burrito, breakfast panini, eggs and cheese, eggs benedict, cinnamon roll waffle, apple cinnamon waffle, and beverages like coffee, shakes and fresh juice.

The restaurant has a gorgeous design with brightly colored walls that make the building very attractive. Inside is a well-laid-out design with a classic 50s look. The floors are checked and the room is filled with bright colors giving you a nostalgic mood.

They offer takeaway, dine-in, and delivery services to all customers. In case you have any inquiries, feel free to contact them on +1 617-783-1212.

The Friendly Toast Restaurant Liz

This retro-kitsch diner and bar is located at 35 Stanhope Street, Boston, has a simple but clean brick design with beautiful colors and quality furniture well fitted in the room. The restaurant is spacious enough to ensure you are as comfortable as possible. They also have an outdoor setting with beautiful shades in case you love an outdoor feel when dining.

They offer some of the best classic hearty dishes with an extensive menu that consists of chicken and waffles, home fries, avocado toast, eggs benedict, monte Cristo, cheesecake french toast, and beverages like coffee tequila mimosa, beer, bloody mary, and more to satisfy your taste buds.

They offer takeaway, dine-in, and curbside pickup services. Feel free to contact them on +1 617-456-7849 in case of any inquiries.

Ball Square Cafe

This beautiful restaurant is located at 708 Broadway, Somerville, and serves some of the best signature breakfast with a wide range of delicacies that you can choose from. Its extensive menu consists of coconut macaroon french toast, Belgian waffle, eggs benedict, and more

This cozy restaurant has a square design made of bricks and has very beautiful dull colors painted across the walls. It also has a beautiful bar with marble countertops that have very beautiful dull color patterns. The restaurant has ample space with the furniture well spread out to make sure you are as comfortable as possible.

They offer takeaway, dine-in, delivery, and curbside pick-up services to all customers. You may reach them on +1 617-623-2233 in case you have any queries.

Kristin's Breakfast And Lunch

This simple yet beautiful restaurant is located at 349 Washington Street, Braintree, and offers very tasty homey breakfast dishes with an extensive menu that consists of 3 buttermilk pancakes, Irish eggs benedict, specialty pancakes, corned beef hash, coffee cake pancakes, Boston cream pancakes, and more.

The restaurant has a casual look to it with simple design furniture but of good quality and a long bar with nice countertops to accommodate you and your folks. The restaurant is also well spaced with ample sitting space giving you a more comfortable and free experience when dining.

They offer takeaway, dine-in, and curbside pickup to all customers. In case you have any inquiries, you can reach them on +1 781-843-2022.

The Breakfast Place

This high-end restaurant offers amazing upscale breakfast dishes that you can enjoy before going about your day. They have an extensive menu that consists of classic breakfast delicacies like scrambled eggs, sausage, eggs bacon home fries, chocolate chip pancakes, corned beef and hash browns, cinnamon roll pancakes, and more.

The restaurant is located at 187 Pleasant St, Attleboro, and has a simple but high-end design with beautiful classy seats and bright colored walls painted in rose red. The restaurant has a beautiful long counter with ample seats to accommodate you and any other guests. The place is also very well-spaced giving you a comfortable and free dining experience.

They offer takeaway and dine-in services to all customers. In case you have any inquiries, you may reach them on +1 508-226-5680.

