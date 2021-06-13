Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

About 100 Black Men of Atlanta and their mission

Posted by 
Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T76Ki_0aT9QaEc00
100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc./Facebook

ATLANTA — Long-time Atlanta residents would most likely recognize 100 Black Men Of Atlanta, an organization founded by a local entrepreneur, Nathaniel R. Goldston, III.

The story of this organization began when Goldston assembled 18 of his friends and associates to share the vision of forming a community empowerment organization focusing on underprivileged youth in Atlanta.

Due to exposure to a similar concept during a business meeting in New York called One Hundred Black Men of New York, he decided to name it 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

100 Black Men of Atlanta is now one of eight 100 Black Men organizations based in cities around the United States. Together with those organizations, 100 Black Men of Atlanta joined forces to create 100 Black Men of America.

Headquartered in Atlanta, this organization now has more than 100 chapters worldwide with more than 10.000 members. With over 200 members locally, 100 Black Men of Atlanta is one of the largest of those chapters.

Members of this organization have been actively involved in several educational issues impacting public policy, youth, and social, economic, and health issues affecting the communities it serves

As stated on their website, "the mission of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is to improve the quality of life by supporting and enhancing educational and economic opportunities particularly for African-American youth in the Atlanta community."

With that mission, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. aims to be Atlanta's "strongest, most self-reliant African-American volunteer organization focused on education, enrichment, and empowerment."

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Amy Cheribelle

Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA
152
Followers
111
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
New York State
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Black Men Of America#Black Men Of Atlanta#Iii#Atlanta Inc#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Community Highlight: Al-Farooq Masjid of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Assalamualaikum! Peace be upon you, brothers and sisters. There are many places you can explore or visit in Atlanta. If you are a Muslim who would like to visit a mosque, either to offer prayers or to learn more about its history, we might have just the place for you.
Marietta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Tech student travels 2000 miles on bicycle

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student traveled 2,228.4 miles from Marietta, Georgia, to Los Angeles, California, by bike. “I bought a bike during quarantine and the idea of riding across the country somehow seemed like a good one. A lot of people laughed at me, didn’t believe that I could do it, or just looked at me like I was crazy,” said computational science and engineering student Ali Amirfazli.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta initiates phase 4 of reopening

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has moved to phase 4 of reopening on June 9, with several procedural changes. According to the city’s COVID-19 procedures, non-mission-critical employees can resume their operations under enhanced health and safety protocols.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Tech assistant professor featured in Google Arts & Culture’s Atlanta page

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s Joycelyn Wilson is featured in Google’s new curated Atlanta arts and cultural page that debuted on Tuesday, June 8. Wilson, an assistant professor of hip hop studies and digital media in the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts’ School of Literature, Media, and Communication wrote an essay on Atlanta’s role in the rise of hip hop. The website also featured her HipHop2020 Innovation archive.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

In Memoriam: Leading genetics researcher Stephen Warren

ATLANTA — Stephen T. Warren, the founding and former chair of Emory School of Medicine’s Department of Human Genetics, has died at his home in Atlanta. Professor Warren passed away on June 6 at the age of 67. Warren is known for his contributions to the world’s understanding of fragile X syndrome, a leading cause of inherited intellectual disability and autism.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

5 Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Atlanta

southcitykitchenATLANTA — Since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, you surely want to spend some quality time outside your house with your family. A family brunch or dinner. Bring along your kids and enjoy a variety of delicious foods on the weekends.