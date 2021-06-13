About 100 Black Men of Atlanta and their mission

100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc./Facebook

ATLANTA — Long-time Atlanta residents would most likely recognize 100 Black Men Of Atlanta, an organization founded by a local entrepreneur, Nathaniel R. Goldston, III.

The story of this organization began when Goldston assembled 18 of his friends and associates to share the vision of forming a community empowerment organization focusing on underprivileged youth in Atlanta.

Due to exposure to a similar concept during a business meeting in New York called One Hundred Black Men of New York, he decided to name it 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

100 Black Men of Atlanta is now one of eight 100 Black Men organizations based in cities around the United States. Together with those organizations, 100 Black Men of Atlanta joined forces to create 100 Black Men of America.

Headquartered in Atlanta, this organization now has more than 100 chapters worldwide with more than 10.000 members. With over 200 members locally, 100 Black Men of Atlanta is one of the largest of those chapters.

Members of this organization have been actively involved in several educational issues impacting public policy, youth, and social, economic, and health issues affecting the communities it serves

As stated on their website, "the mission of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is to improve the quality of life by supporting and enhancing educational and economic opportunities particularly for African-American youth in the Atlanta community."

With that mission, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. aims to be Atlanta's "strongest, most self-reliant African-American volunteer organization focused on education, enrichment, and empowerment."