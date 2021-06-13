Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph events coming soon

St Joseph Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Saint Joseph is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4W9r_0aT4ARfO00

Overnight investigation at the haunted House on the Hill

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1120 Main Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Let’s spend the night in a haunted location!! Ever want to sleep in a haunted mansion?? Now is your chance!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYUI5_0aT4ARfO00

Chicks n Chalk - Summer Bags & Flip Flops

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Flip Flops and Lollipops...summer is here! All you need now is your very own personalized beach bag!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116ZyC_0aT4ARfO00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4WJf_0aT4ARfO00

Nowhere Man - St. Joseph DOCUMENTARY Screening

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Film screening with Q&A with the filmmakers plus concert from the Ramey Memo

With St Joseph Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

