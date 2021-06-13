Coming soon: Roanoke events

(ROANOKE, AL) Roanoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roanoke area:

Facebook LIVE! Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 212 Church St, Franklin, GA

Join us at 9:00 AM for our weekly drive inn service from the comfort of your own vehicle or feel free to bring your camp chair and enjoy the outdoors with us! Next, we have our small group study...

Live @ Del Rio Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Every other Thursday you can come and see Chase. He's a hometown guy amd we are lucky to have him here!

Camp Sonshine Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 13200 GA-100, Franklin, GA

1st-6th grades (completed in May). The best week of fun and growing in the Son!

Amy Grant - TO BE RESCHEDULED Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Smith St, LaGrange, GA 30240

Amy Grant with special guests (announcing soon) coming to Sweetland! Presented by: KIA

Discover Telehealth 2021: Real World Applications Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 150 Tom Hall Parkway, LaGrange, GA 30240

Telemedicine has found a permanent home in healthcare. Join us at this event to learn how to move your program in the right direction!