Roanoke, AL

Coming soon: Roanoke events

Posted by 
Roanoke Bulletin
Roanoke Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ROANOKE, AL) Roanoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roanoke area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8RXr_0aT48MWw00

Facebook LIVE!

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 212 Church St, Franklin, GA

Join us at 9:00 AM for our weekly drive inn service from the comfort of your own vehicle or feel free to bring your camp chair and enjoy the outdoors with us! Next, we have our small group study...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYL1v_0aT48MWw00

Live @ Del Rio

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Every other Thursday you can come and see Chase. He's a hometown guy amd we are lucky to have him here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u692x_0aT48MWw00

Camp Sonshine

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 13200 GA-100, Franklin, GA

1st-6th grades (completed in May). The best week of fun and growing in the Son!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0quFg6_0aT48MWw00

Amy Grant - TO BE RESCHEDULED

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Smith St, LaGrange, GA 30240

Amy Grant with special guests (announcing soon) coming to Sweetland! Presented by: KIA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qga9P_0aT48MWw00

Discover Telehealth 2021: Real World Applications

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 150 Tom Hall Parkway, LaGrange, GA 30240

Telemedicine has found a permanent home in healthcare. Join us at this event to learn how to move your program in the right direction!

