Parsons, KS

Parsons calendar: Coming events

Parsons Voice
Parsons Voice
 7 days ago

(PARSONS, KS) Parsons is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parsons area:

The Great Outdoors

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1610 S 21st St, Parsons, KS

Kids will have an amazing time in the outdoors enjoying the company of birds, bugs, trees, and more! In this all-day camp, they will enjoy many STEAM activities under the sky! A great option for...

Mission Impossible

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1610 S 21st St, Parsons, KS

Kids will have a blast in this half-day camp where they will find top-secret challenges, from invisible ink to spy training and many STEAM activities! A great option for summer events for kids in...

LB Co. Youth Sewing Camp

Altamont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

This is a perfect opportunity for youth to learn how to sew! Open to youth ages 9+ and space is limited to 10 participants. June 23-24 | 8:30 am - 11:30 am. Labette County High School | Altamont...

Gilbert Baker Film Festival

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 311 S 17th St, Parsons, KS

Since 2018, a group of people, who wanted Gilbert’s dream to reach its potential, have been working towards having another film festival. The Committee succeeded in having a great festival in...

Jungle Safari

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1610 S 21st St, Parsons, KS

Kids will get to experience an exotic time in this Jungle Safari! They will learn about safari animals and their habitats through many fun STEAM activities! A great option for summer activities...

ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

