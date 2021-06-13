Coming soon: Oakland events

(OAKLAND, MD) Live events are coming to Oakland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oakland area:

Durst Brothers Band Concert Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Durst Brothers Band Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Durst Brothers Band Concert, join Facebook today.

SouthPaw at Honi Honi | Deep Creek Lake, MD Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 19745 Garrett Hwy, Oakland, MD

SouthPaw makes a rare afternoon appearance for an Outdoor show at Honi Honi.

Outdoor Jazzercise in the park! Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Jazzercise Oakland MD Fitness Center will hold a group fitness class on 19 June 2021 at 04:00 PM at the ball field at Deep Creek Lake State Park. The class is free, but DCLSP Day Use admission...

Lawyer in the Library (Free Legal Aid Clinic) Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 6 N 2nd St, Oakland, MD

Free help for your civil legal issues at the Oakland Library! First come, first serve.

The Garrett County Judy Center: Playgroup Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 70 Wolf Acres Dr, Oakland, MD

The Garrett County Judy Center invites you to join the Playgroup! This event is FREE for families and children ages 0-5 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult and be a resident of...