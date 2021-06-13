Live events on the horizon in Milford

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are coming to Milford.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

Toast to Milford Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 224A Broad St, Milford, PA

Toast to Milford 2021 offers a few new twists, and your favorite free nibbles and beverages will still be the highlight of the day.

DISORDERING THE ATTIC with the Gillespie/Morton Duo Milford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: West Catharine and 5th streets, Milford, PA 18337

Free performance outside with all health related precautions. Donations are gladly accepted.

Veterans' Affairs Dept of Labor Outreach Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Milford Community House, The, 201 Broad St Suite #2, Milford, PA

Freddy Thomas with Georgia Department of Labor is seeking employers to hire Veterans. Freddy will hold regular hours at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room for veterans' affairs...

24 Heroes in 24 Hours Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

On 6/19 we are hosting a fundraiser, “24 Heroes in 24 Hours”, to show our respect to the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice. During the event, athletes will be doing a Hero...

Knights of Columbus meeting Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 St Vincent Dr, Milford, PA

Knights of Columbus meet every first Monday of the month in the Parish Hall.