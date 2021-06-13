Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, PA

Live events on the horizon in Milford

Posted by 
Milford Digest
Milford Digest
 7 days ago

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are coming to Milford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44C4DM_0aT44t4j00

Toast to Milford

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 224A Broad St, Milford, PA

Toast to Milford 2021 offers a few new twists, and your favorite free nibbles and beverages will still be the highlight of the day.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaOTj_0aT44t4j00

DISORDERING THE ATTIC with the Gillespie/Morton Duo

Milford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: West Catharine and 5th streets, Milford, PA 18337

Free performance outside with all health related precautions. Donations are gladly accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWPF1_0aT44t4j00

Veterans' Affairs Dept of Labor Outreach

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Milford Community House, The, 201 Broad St Suite #2, Milford, PA

Freddy Thomas with Georgia Department of Labor is seeking employers to hire Veterans. Freddy will hold regular hours at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room for veterans' affairs...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mq9Gr_0aT44t4j00

24 Heroes in 24 Hours

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

On 6/19 we are hosting a fundraiser, “24 Heroes in 24 Hours”, to show our respect to the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice. During the event, athletes will be doing a Hero...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNugs_0aT44t4j00

Knights of Columbus meeting

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 St Vincent Dr, Milford, PA

Knights of Columbus meet every first Monday of the month in the Parish Hall.

Learn More
Milford Digest

Milford Digest

Milford, PA
2
Followers
14
Post
464
Views
ABOUT

With Milford Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, PA
State
Georgia State
City
Milford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#Live Events#Broad St#Pa Toast#Milford 2021#Pa 18337#Milford Community House#Veterans#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Milford, PAPosted by
Milford Digest

This is the cheapest gas in Milford right now

(MILFORD, PA) According to Milford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 299 Us-206 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 302 Us-6, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.