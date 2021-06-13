Live events coming up in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ann Arbor area:

Hot Yoga with Luiz Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 416 West Huron Street, #22, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Join Luiz for Hot Yoga at Mota Thai Yoga every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:45pm and Sunday at 11am.

Unlocking the Mystery of Selective Mutism Workshop and Webinar! Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2900 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Dr. Aimee Kotrba presents an interactive, engaging workshop on Selective Mutism, a childhood anxiety disorder.

Thinkful Webinar | Learn Data Science With Thinkful Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

We’re here to help you launch a career in data science. Learn more about our flexible Data Science program, which prepares you for your next job without asking you to quit your current one.

Westside Art Hop Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Mt. Vernon, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Explore Ann Arbor's quirkiest art fair! An outdoor neighborhood event. Meet the artists and enjoy strolling around the old westside.

Frames & Art Supplies SALE today! Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 802 Mount Vernon Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Plenty of frames, canvas, mirrors, oil painting set, drawing board, sketchbooks, clay, small storage and much more than pictured!