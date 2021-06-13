Cancel
Joes, CO

Joes events calendar

Joes Today
(JOES, CO) Live events are coming to Joes.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Joes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZarM0_0aT3kePS00

Outdoor Praise Night

Outdoor Praise Night

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20563 County Rd KK, Wray, CO

Come join us for a fun night of outdoor music and praise featuring the Beecher Island Sunday School's Praise Team. Admission is FREE but we ask that you consider a free-will offering in support of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVsT7_0aT3kePS00

County Fair

County Fair

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 815 15th St, Burlington, CO

2021 KIT CARSON COUNTY FAIR QUEENS Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo Royalty The 2021 Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo Royalty would like to welcome you to the 104th Kit Carson County fair and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vt94_0aT3kePS00

June Meeting & Ride

June Meeting & Ride

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 365 W 2nd St, Wray, CO

This is our June monthly meeting followed by a ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG8O8_0aT3kePS00

ServSafe - Food Safety for Food Handlers - September

Yuma, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Hoag Street, Yuma, CO 80759

The program will offer information on: Basic Hygiene & Handwashing Flow of Food Critical Times and Temperature Cleaning & Sanitizing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqePf_0aT3kePS00

Bounce House @ Baker Field

Bounce House @ Baker Field

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 36639 US-385, Wray, CO

Fundraiser opportunity for a local organization. Pay for Play. Contact the Wray Chamber at 332.3484 if your organization would like to host this fundraiser.

