Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs events coming soon

Soda Springs Post
(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Soda Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

Roadhouse Festival 2022

Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 01:00 AM

Address: Scheinfelder Str. 21, Scheinfelder Str. 21, 96160 Geiselwind

Wir konnten das KOMPLETTE Line Up von 2021 mit nach 2022 nehmen!

Historic Donner Pass Trail n Picnic@ Lake Mary

Norden, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 629 Sugar Bowl Rd, Norden, CA

Historic Donner Pass Trail is a 5.9 mile lightly trafficked loop trail located near Truckee, California that features a lake and is good for all skill levels. The trail offers a number of activity...

Sierra Swap Meet at Cisco Grove

Soda Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Shopping event in Soda Springs, CA by Di's Garden - Landscape Designer and Sierra Swap Meet on Saturday, June 12 2021

ONLINE Abraham-Hicks Law of Attraction Group

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 10157 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

Abraham-Hicks Law of Attraction Group The Abraham-Hicks group has extended its meetings! Now meeting online from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 8:30 to 9:30 on Fridays. Dinny...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Truckee, CA 96160

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

ABOUT

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

