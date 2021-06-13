What’s up Briggsdale: Local events calendar

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Live events are coming to Briggsdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsdale:

Animal Tail Creations Kersey, CO

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 1st St, Kersey, CO

Animals have tails and they’re a bit different from each other. Let's explore 4 different animals and their tails using a take and make kit! You can pick the kits up at the library and make them...

Rustic American Farm Canvas Painting Session Kersey, CO

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 1st St, Kersey, CO

Join us at the Community Center on SATURDAY June 19th with Kountry Kolours to create this beautiful rustic and patriotic farm picture. The cost for the event is $25 per person and registration is...

StoryWalk with your Pup Kersey, CO

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 415 1st St, Kersey, CO

Take your family and your dog on a stroll to enjoy a storywalk featuring dog storybook characters, dog trivia, and fun movement/sound challenges.

Floral Wreath Class Kersey, CO

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 1st St, Kersey, CO

Create a wooden floral wreath for your home. All of the supplies will be provided for you including adhesive, paint, and inks. Each kit can be customized to match your personal home décor. You...

John C Garand Match Course B Eaton, CO

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Range: S7 Contact: Bryan Cominskey 970-690-7614 50 round match with five sighters, 100 yards. All matches are scheduled to start at 8:30am with registration closing at 8:00am. An orientation is...