Live events Port Leyden — what’s coming up

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Live events are lining up on the Port Leyden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Leyden:

Peak 2 Brew: P2B ADK Relay Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4173 W Rd, Turin, NY

The PEAK 2 BREW (P2B) ADK Relay (Snow Ridge 2 Woodland) Relay is a single day Long Distance Van Supported Team Running Event in the beautiful ADK / Tug Hill Region of NY. The 2021 P2B ADK Relay...

36th Annual Woodsmen's Craft Fair Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 106 Schuyler St, Boonville, NY

Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center will host it's 36th Annual Craft Fair to be held on August 21 & 22, 2021 from 10:00- 4:00. This annual Craft Fair that highlights the many talents of...

One Man. The Band Live @ Rookies! Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

One Man. The Band comes to Rookies for a night of good music!

Altoz at NYS Woodsmens Field Days Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8181 NY-294, Boonville, NY

NYS Woodsmens Field Days primary goals are promotion of the forest industry in general, and in keeping with the intent of Rev. Reed, the lumberjack in particular, a vanishing breed of men. With...

The Rough & Tumble Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

On Saturday October 16, The Rough & Tumble will be performing at Camp Benjamin in Boonville, NY. This is an indoor concert at a private residence so you must RSVP to attend. Masks and social...