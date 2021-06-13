Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gregory, SD

Gregory calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Gregory Today
Gregory Today
 8 days ago

(GREGORY, SD) Live events are coming to Gregory.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gregory area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCTgO_0aT3eMVE00

Norden Dance and Sr Rodeo

Springview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 89983 Norden Ave, Springview, NE

Full evening of fun at Norden. Rodeo, dance, music, food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3oit_0aT3eMVE00

Play In Platte Car Show

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Main St, Platte, SD

This year's Show and Shine will run from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by awards and the Annual South Dakota Mud Racers. Free Registration and T-shirt. One People’s Choice Award and first, second...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGM1G_0aT3eMVE00

Weston Frank Live @ Platte Creek Store & Campground

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 35999 282nd St #6423, Platte, SD

Cerddoriaeth event in Platte by Platte Creek Store & Campground and WESTON FRANK LIVE on Dydd Sadwrn, Mehefin 19 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18I9bs_0aT3eMVE00

Vance A. & Marilyn J. Baker Auction

Springview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Connot Brothers Auction is having Vance A. & Marilyn J. Baker Auction in Springview, NE on Jun 19, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More

Annual South Dakota Mud Racer Event

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Main St, Platte, SD

Join us for an afternoon of fun and mud! The races are located 1/4 mile south of Titan Machinery. ** You can bring your own cooler but will be charged a $10 cooler fee** Schedule: ATVs - 3:00 pm...

Learn More
Gregory Today

Gregory Today

Gregory, SD
5
Followers
78
Post
317
Views
ABOUT

With Gregory Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
City
Gregory, SD
City
Platte, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Rodeo#Auction#Titan Machinery#Sd#People S Choice Award#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...