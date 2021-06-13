Gregory calendar: What's coming up

(GREGORY, SD) Live events are coming to Gregory.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gregory area:

Norden Dance and Sr Rodeo Springview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 89983 Norden Ave, Springview, NE

Full evening of fun at Norden. Rodeo, dance, music, food.

Play In Platte Car Show Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Main St, Platte, SD

This year's Show and Shine will run from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by awards and the Annual South Dakota Mud Racers. Free Registration and T-shirt. One People’s Choice Award and first, second...

Weston Frank Live @ Platte Creek Store & Campground Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 35999 282nd St #6423, Platte, SD

Cerddoriaeth event in Platte by Platte Creek Store & Campground and WESTON FRANK LIVE on Dydd Sadwrn, Mehefin 19 2021

Vance A. & Marilyn J. Baker Auction Springview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Connot Brothers Auction is having Vance A. & Marilyn J. Baker Auction in Springview, NE on Jun 19, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Annual South Dakota Mud Racer Event Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Main St, Platte, SD

Join us for an afternoon of fun and mud! The races are located 1/4 mile south of Titan Machinery. ** You can bring your own cooler but will be charged a $10 cooler fee** Schedule: ATVs - 3:00 pm...