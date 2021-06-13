Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

Santa Claus calendar: What's coming up

Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Live events are coming to Santa Claus.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Claus:

Wesley Family Dorm Room 1A - Santa Claus, IN 2021

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 16670 N County Rd 625 E, Santa Claus, IN

Ashbury Family Dorm Room 10A All 7 Bedroom Dorms can sleep 7 adults or 5 adults and three children under 12 years of age. Has three bunk bed and 1 twin bed

The Rivalry

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:15 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

All times central. Doors: 6 p.m. Performance: 7 p.m. In 1858, incumbent Illinois Senator Stephen A. Douglas faced an unknown lawyer named Abraham Lincoln in a series of debates that electrified...

Halloween Weekends

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 78 N Holiday Blvd, Santa Claus, IN

: Escape to Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort in Santa Claus, Indiana, for seven weekends of Halloween family fun in September and October!

2021 Patriot Football Youth Summer Camp

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 3644 East County Road 1600 North, Lincoln City, IN 47552

Learn the basics of Patriot Football from Head Coach Todd Wilkerson, his varsity staff and the Patriot Football Varsity Team!

An evening with Samantha Fish

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

Lincoln Amphitheatre welcomes Samantha Fish, a rising blues guitar hero and powerful and inventive live performer, to the stage.

