Harvey, ND

Harvey calendar: Events coming up

Harvey Voice
 8 days ago

(HARVEY, ND) Live events are coming to Harvey.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harvey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3MNY_0aT3b2tk00

Raw Sugar @ Krafty's Bar & Grill

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

Come out and DANCE Harvey for a show by Raw Sugar at Krafty's, your favorite little band to dance to. Gonna be lots of fun, per usual!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOOUI_0aT3b2tk00

Barn Quilt Painting Workshop

Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 6560 6th St SE, Carrington, ND

Our popular barn quilt workshop is back again! Barn quilts are boards painted with quilt patterns and mounted onto buildings around the country. Join the growing barn quilt movement and paint one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltave_0aT3b2tk00

Open House in Honor of Kirby Steichen

Goodrich, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

600HD Cattle Finisher Open House in Honor of Kirby Steichen. Join us for self-guided tours, a meal, and refreshments!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK4F3_0aT3b2tk00

Infoabend - Dr. Klaus-Dieter John - Peru Diospi Suyana

Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Sedanstraße 14, 58332 Schwelm

Glaube versetzt Berge - Wie ein Krankenhaus in den Anden entstand Infoabend zur Aussendung Julia Kruse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsStF_0aT3b2tk00

SUMMERS MFG CULTI-HARROW

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used Summers Mfg CULTI-HARROW For Sale In Belfield, North Dakota at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

ABOUT

With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related