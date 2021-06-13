Harvey calendar: Events coming up

(HARVEY, ND) Live events are coming to Harvey.

Raw Sugar @ Krafty's Bar & Grill Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

Come out and DANCE Harvey for a show by Raw Sugar at Krafty's, your favorite little band to dance to. Gonna be lots of fun, per usual!!

Barn Quilt Painting Workshop Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 6560 6th St SE, Carrington, ND

Our popular barn quilt workshop is back again! Barn quilts are boards painted with quilt patterns and mounted onto buildings around the country. Join the growing barn quilt movement and paint one...

Open House in Honor of Kirby Steichen Goodrich, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

600HD Cattle Finisher Open House in Honor of Kirby Steichen. Join us for self-guided tours, a meal, and refreshments!

