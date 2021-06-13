Cancel
Enterprise, OR

Enterprise calendar: What's coming up

Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 8 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are coming to Enterprise.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

Woodlands & Watershed Festival

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR

The Wallowa Resources Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center have again merged their events. The events will be held at Wallowa County Fair Grounds on June 28, 2019. The two events are natural...

Enterprise Corn Fest

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Greenwood St, Enterprise, OR

08/28 to 08/28 2021 - Enterprise Corn Fest meta Enterprise City Park, Enterprise , UT Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 60 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Flamingo Glo Party

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 211 W Main St, Enterprise, OR

This painting will take a little longer than usual as we will be painting two layers on this painting. one layer with acrylic paint, layer 2 with NEON Blacklight paint. $40 includes everything...

Mountain High Broncs & Bulls

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR

The best little rodeo, bringing you big names, big close up experience and always big fun. Bull riders combined with ranch saddle broncs provide for action packed excitement. There is also the...

Oregon's Alpenfest

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 405 W Wallowa Ave, Joseph, OR

Oregon's Alpenfest hosts Mollie B and Squeezebox, the most in‑demand polka band in the country, in a big tent at the Wallowa Lake State Park Marina. Swiss and Bavarian culture and cuisine...

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

