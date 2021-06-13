Coming soon: Kimball events

(KIMBALL, NE) Kimball is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kimball:

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 60 Meeting Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 60 Meeting at 210 W 3rd St, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082, United States on Mon Jul 12 2021 at 05:30 pm

Carbowl Friday night Tune UP. Live Concert and more! Potter, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Free Spray on Tattoos from a Professional Temporary Tatoo Artist Glow sticks for the kids. BBQ competitors set up 6pm Beer garden opens at 6:00 Smoked Turkey Legs at 7:00 Concert at 8pm Fireworks...

Pine Bluffs Book Club Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

*RSVP Required Join us in the mural courtyard behind the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for our monthly book discussion, or drop off your book review for our book club display featuring Ordinary Grace...

Stuffed Animal Sleepover Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

June 17–June 18 Library Hours Bring your animals to the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a sleepover celebration. Official stuffed animal sleepover permission slips are available at the front desk...

ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

June 1–30 Library Hours Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat, or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s I Spy display and try your...