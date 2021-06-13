Cancel
Duchesne, UT

Duchesne calendar: What's coming up

Duchesne Bulletin
Duchesne Bulletin
 8 days ago

(DUCHESNE, UT) Live events are coming to Duchesne.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Duchesne area:

Kids Duathlon- Bike & Run

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

Kids Triathlon begins at Roy Park with registration at 7:30 am. Races begin at 8:00 am. Entrance fee $5. Age groups: 5-6 yrs- bike 1 lap and run 1 lap 7-9 yrs- bike 2 laps and run 1 lap 10-12 yrs...

Barrel Racing

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 60 W 400 S, Duchesne, UT

Join us for an exciting evening of Barrel Racing! Barrel Racing is a special event in the rodeo world and one of the fastest. Barrel Racing pairs horse and rider in a race against the clock. Three...

Duchesne County Custom Car Show

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

Fun for the whole family! Kids Hot Wheels drag race and games with trophies and cash! Located at Roy Park by the Fairgrounds. Pre-Register for a free shirt and goodie bag. $20 Pre- Register, $25...

Rodeo

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

Join us for two exciting nights of Rodeo action! Friday Night-Patriotic/Red, White and Blue Night Saturday Night – Cancer Awareness Night Welcome rodeo fans to the 2021 Duchesne County Fair and...

Coed Softball

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:45 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

All night Coed Softball Tournament at the Duchesne City Baseball Fields. Coaches meeting starts at 5:00 pm. Team Fee is $200--guaranteed 3 games. Teams must have the same number or more girls than...

