Burkesville, KY

Live events coming up in Burkesville

Burkesville Post
Burkesville Post
 8 days ago

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Burkesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burkesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrRKx_0aT3QmpE00

The Real Story of Little Red Riding Hood

Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 S Main St, Edmonton, KY

DIRECTED BY VIVIEN WORTHEN-POWELL RATED G Everyone has listened to the immortal yarn of Little Red Riding Hood and a hungry wolf. But it’s rare we get a chance to hear the infamous Wolf’s point of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QokGf_0aT3QmpE00

Jake Hoot Concert

Albany, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Martin Cross Rd, Albany, KY

Don’t let his larger-than-life presence fool you. Jake Hoot may stand 6’6”, but the Season 17 Champion of NBC’s “The Voice” is just as genuine and sweet natured as ever. His debut EP released...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkdsG_0aT3QmpE00

River Festivus + Mighty Cumberland River Run 2021 — The Waterman Series

Burkesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Event Overview This summer grab a kayak, paddleboard, or canoe and head to Burkesville, Kentucky for the 4th annual Mighty Cumberland River Run! This stretch of the Cumberland River is truly one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwJfB_0aT3QmpE00

Clinton County Fair

Albany, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Albany, KY

The fair features a carnival, Agricultural Exhibits, Home Interior/Crafts, Livestock Shows, Youth Exhibits, Youth Contests, Horse Shows, Horse/Mule Pull, Baby Contests, Little Miss/Mister, Miss...

Bad Seed

Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 S Main St, Edmonton, KY

DIRECTED BY VIVIEN WORTHEN-POWELL RATED PG-13 The scene is a small Southern town where Colonel and Christine Penmark live with their daughter, Rhoda. Little Rhoda Penmark is the evil queen of the...

Burkesville Post

Burkesville Post

Burkesville, KY
ABOUT

With Burkesville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

