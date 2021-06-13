Live events coming up in Wheatland

(WHEATLAND, WY) Live events are coming to Wheatland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wheatland:

Teen Camp 1 Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 382 Fletcher Park Rd, Wheatland, WY

Join us for our first week of teen camp for 2021! The speaker is Bill Eisaman.

Glendo Lake Trail Race Glendo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 397 Glendo Park Rd, Glendo, WY

Join the Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County for our 3rd running of the Glendo Lake Trail Race! It’s a trail race developed by trail runners keeping not only the veteran and novice racer in...

35th Annual Chugwater Chili Cook Off Chugwater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 321 3rd St, Chugwater, WY

Join us on Saturday, June 19, 2021 for the 35th Annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off, Wyoming’s spiciest hometown event! All the fun takes place About this event Join us on Saturday, June 19, 2021 for...

Worship Service Lingle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:15 AM

Service Time Secretary Office Hours 10:00am Sunday Tuesday - Friday 8:00 - 12:00pm 307-837-2755 P.O. Box 520 Lingle, WY 82223 Email: office@northhillsbaptist.net

Platte County Fair Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 59 Antelope Gap Rd, Wheatland, WY

Fair Schedule: 9:00am-9:00pm- Exhibits Open10:00am-Parade, Downtown Wheatland12:00 noon-3pm Youth Kick Ball Tournament-Outdoor Arena1:00pm- PeeWee