Flora, IL

Flora calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 8 days ago

(FLORA, IL) Live events are coming to Flora.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yb2Iu_0aT3Qdsh00

Southeast IL Summer Heat

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: W Main St, Fairfield, IL

Southeast IL Summer Heat Event Classes: Super Farm Tractors Super Modified 2WD Trucks Super Modified Tractors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED8qK_0aT3Qdsh00

Teddy LaMaster Band at JW Saloon

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2400 IL-15 East, Fairfield, IL

The Teddy LaMaster Band is making their debut appearance at JW Saloon! Come grab a cold beer and sing along to some great country jams!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRsk3_0aT3Qdsh00

Auction : Tony & Jenny Sanders. Louisville, Illinois IL

Louisville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

10th Jun - 14th Jun, 2021. LOUISVILLE, ILLINOIS. USA : Tony & Jenny Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pk9J_0aT3Qdsh00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 N Olive Rd, Flora, IL

Meeting Room: We will meet in the cafeteria. You can enter the building through the Family Entrance door or the Main Entrance door. Contact: Ben VanHyning,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJPcW_0aT3Qdsh00

Better Breathers Club

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 NW 11th St, Fairfield, IL

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

Flora News Flash

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

