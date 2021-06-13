Cancel
Fairfield, ME

Coming soon: Fairfield events

 8 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7EhM_0aT3QM4S00

Virtual Crafternoons - Spoon Ants

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Crafternoons are weekly crafts for young children and their families! Join Mrs. Liz on Waterville Public Library's Facebook page for a video demonstration.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4tji_0aT3QM4S00

2021 Atlantic Music Festival

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4730 Mayflower Hill Dr, Waterville, ME

Dates: Jun 28 – Aug 8, 2021 Atlantic Music Festival

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ak1El_0aT3QM4S00

The Morgan Team Classic 3v3 Hoops Tour- OOB

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 North St, Waterville, ME

3 Tournaments. 1 Play-IN. 1 Invitational. 1 Winner The first Annual Morgan Team Classic 3V3 Hoops Tour kicks off in Waterville June 26. The tournament info: 16 teams will go head to head. Single...

Learn More

Rhymetime - Facebook Live

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Fridays just aren’t the same without Rhymetime. So, to stay engaged with our baby, toddler, and preschool families, Mrs. Liz live streams with all the music and early literacy read-a-louds on our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzOHi_0aT3QM4S00

Friday Night Magic

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 67 Concourse E, Waterville, ME

Games event in Waterville, ME by Spell Bound on Friday, June 4 2021

Learn More
