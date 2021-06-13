Coming soon: Fairfield events

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Virtual Crafternoons - Spoon Ants Waterville, ME

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Crafternoons are weekly crafts for young children and their families! Join Mrs. Liz on Waterville Public Library's Facebook page for a video demonstration.

2021 Atlantic Music Festival Waterville, ME

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4730 Mayflower Hill Dr, Waterville, ME

Dates: Jun 28 – Aug 8, 2021 Atlantic Music Festival

The Morgan Team Classic 3v3 Hoops Tour- OOB Waterville, ME

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 North St, Waterville, ME

3 Tournaments. 1 Play-IN. 1 Invitational. 1 Winner The first Annual Morgan Team Classic 3V3 Hoops Tour kicks off in Waterville June 26. The tournament info: 16 teams will go head to head. Single...

Rhymetime - Facebook Live Waterville, ME

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Fridays just aren’t the same without Rhymetime. So, to stay engaged with our baby, toddler, and preschool families, Mrs. Liz live streams with all the music and early literacy read-a-louds on our...

Friday Night Magic Waterville, ME

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 67 Concourse E, Waterville, ME

Games event in Waterville, ME by Spell Bound on Friday, June 4 2021