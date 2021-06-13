Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pratt, KS

Live events on the horizon in Pratt

Posted by 
Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 8 days ago

(PRATT, KS) Pratt has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pratt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFnd6_0aT3NaCJ00

4th Annual Pratt Oktoberfest

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2007 E 6th St, Pratt, KS

Dust off your Dinrdl or let out your Lederhosen and get ready for the 4th Annual Pratt Oktoberfest. Join us for a night of fun (21 and over only) that is good for the community. The event will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsNEd_0aT3NaCJ00

Grow in Grace Pop Up

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join the girls of Grow In Grace as they hold a fundraising event at the Greenhouse! 10% of Greenhouse sales that day will be donated to Grow in Grace. Grow in grace merch. Uniquely Created will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ4s3_0aT3NaCJ00

Lemon Park Lights

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: S Pine St, Pratt, KS

The one-mile drive takes you through Pratt's oldest most scenic park, illuminated by thousands of lights on display. 7am-11pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJxyQ_0aT3NaCJ00

Barn Quilt: Instructor Mary Harden

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

Barn Quilt: http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/event-registration/?ee=237 Description: Back by popular demand- Create a framed wooden 'farmhouse style' barn quilt. Select from a variety of sizes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdB1O_0aT3NaCJ00

Holiday Parade

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 N Main St, Pratt, KS

Lighted Christmas parade and downtown lighting ceremony featuring floats, animals, bands, and everyone's favorite, Santa Claus. 6-8 PM.

Learn More
Pratt Voice

Pratt Voice

Pratt, KS
9
Followers
96
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Pratt, KS
Pratt, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Christmas#Quilt#Ks Dust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Pratt events calendar

1. A fun-filled weekend in Pratt, Kansas for current and former residents!; 2. Adult Paint Night; 3. Schwedentorte ohne Worte; 4. Junior High Paint; 5. Art Showcase;
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Pratt calendar: What's coming up

1. Acrylic Trees and Flowers: Instructor Mary Harding; 2. Curtis Haynes Lunch and Learn; 3. 2021 B&T Ind. LLC Box Canyon Showdown....PRS AG CUP; 4. Laura Krusemark: An exploration in layering watercolors; 5. MAYB Pratt KS (Sat./Sun. Only);