Live events on the horizon in Pratt

(PRATT, KS) Pratt has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pratt:

4th Annual Pratt Oktoberfest Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2007 E 6th St, Pratt, KS

Dust off your Dinrdl or let out your Lederhosen and get ready for the 4th Annual Pratt Oktoberfest. Join us for a night of fun (21 and over only) that is good for the community. The event will...

Grow in Grace Pop Up Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join the girls of Grow In Grace as they hold a fundraising event at the Greenhouse! 10% of Greenhouse sales that day will be donated to Grow in Grace. Grow in grace merch. Uniquely Created will be...

Lemon Park Lights Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: S Pine St, Pratt, KS

The one-mile drive takes you through Pratt's oldest most scenic park, illuminated by thousands of lights on display. 7am-11pm.

Barn Quilt: Instructor Mary Harden Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

Barn Quilt: http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/event-registration/?ee=237 Description: Back by popular demand- Create a framed wooden 'farmhouse style' barn quilt. Select from a variety of sizes...

Holiday Parade Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 N Main St, Pratt, KS

Lighted Christmas parade and downtown lighting ceremony featuring floats, animals, bands, and everyone's favorite, Santa Claus. 6-8 PM.