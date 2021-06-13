Ruidoso events coming soon

(RUIDOSO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Ruidoso calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruidoso:

All American Cowboyfest Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

The All American CowboyFest (formerly known as the Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium) is an exciting family-oriented, four-day festival in celebration of country music, western culture, and rodeo...

Fathers Day Weekend/Salute to Healthcare Heros at Ruidoso Downs Race Track Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

It's Father's Day and Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino is celebrating dads who enter our Lawn Tractor Derby with a chance to win a Husqvarna Lawn Tractor! This weekend we also salute our...

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium will feature western artists and craftsmen, cowboy, old west storytellers, noted historians, poets, musicians, chuckwagon cook-offs,western swing dancing, kids...

Worship Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 25974 US-70, Ruidoso, NM

9:30 AM- Gospel Sing 10 AM- Worship and kids church

4th of July Weekend At The Races Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Celebrate Independence Day at Ruidoso Downs! Flag ceremony, First Lady Stakes and Mountain Top TB Futurity race on Friday and Saturday plus Brigand Stakes on Sunday.