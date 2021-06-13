Charlevoix calendar: Events coming up

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlevoix:

SUMMER SIDEWALK SALES Charlevoix, MI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 Mason St, Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix area merchants are pleased to once again offer hot summer deals at their annual end of summer sidewalk sales taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 19, 20 & 21. Take...

Rhett & John at 1918 Cellars Charlevoix, MI

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5052 M-66, Charlevoix, MI

Join us for some mid-week music and wine at the lovely 1918 Cellars at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!

Farmers Market Senior Day Story Time Charlevoix, MI

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

AT THE ODMARK PERFORMANCE PAVILION IN EAST PARK, DOWNTOWN CHARLEVOIX Join our community at the Charlevoix Farmers Market for Senior Day downtown at East Park. Enjoy socially distanced story time...

Distant Stars // Live on the Lake in Charlevoix Charlevoix, MI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Distant Stars // Live on the Lake in Charlevoix at Charlevoix Bandshell, Charlevoix, MI, US 49720, Charlevoix, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Larissa Flynn Fine Art Charlevoix, MI

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

On our Art Wall, located in our Community Room corridor Beautiful oil paintings on display through the month of June! www.lflynnfineart.com/