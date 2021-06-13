Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 8 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlevoix:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2171wp_0aT3MnZ700

SUMMER SIDEWALK SALES

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 Mason St, Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix area merchants are pleased to once again offer hot summer deals at their annual end of summer sidewalk sales taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 19, 20 & 21. Take...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEDsL_0aT3MnZ700

Rhett & John at 1918 Cellars

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5052 M-66, Charlevoix, MI

Join us for some mid-week music and wine at the lovely 1918 Cellars at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8LtF_0aT3MnZ700

Farmers Market Senior Day Story Time

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

AT THE ODMARK PERFORMANCE PAVILION IN EAST PARK, DOWNTOWN CHARLEVOIX Join our community at the Charlevoix Farmers Market for Senior Day downtown at East Park. Enjoy socially distanced story time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBItj_0aT3MnZ700

Distant Stars // Live on the Lake in Charlevoix

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Distant Stars // Live on the Lake in Charlevoix at Charlevoix Bandshell, Charlevoix, MI, US 49720, Charlevoix, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More

Larissa Flynn Fine Art

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

On our Art Wall, located in our Community Room corridor Beautiful oil paintings on display through the month of June! www.lflynnfineart.com/

Learn More
Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix, MI
13
Followers
100
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlevoix, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day#Art#Wine#Live Events#Oil Paintings#Mi Join#Charlevoix Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
Charlevoix Daily

Homes for sale in Charlevoix: New listings

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Charlevoix area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.