Cleveland calendar: Events coming up

(CLEVELAND, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cleveland:

Ben Bostick Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 1717 Hwy 255 S, Cleveland, GA

Ben Bostick is a South Carolina-raised, Georgia-based outsider country songwriter, musician, and busker. His influences range from Waylon Jennings and Bruce Springsteen t...

"Tongues of Fire" Prayer Camp Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 1242 Old Blue Creek Road, Cleveland, GA 30528

M633 Prayer Camp is an experience designed to start your year with a spiritual journey of prayer. This year we have 7 key speakers.

TELEIOS: COMPLETENESS IN CHRIST Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

It is the mission of the Teleios (means "complete" in the Greek) ministry to lead people into a deeper relationship with Christ by affirming God's Word over our lives so that we will be made...

The Ugly Duckling play at The North Georgia Zoo- FREE! Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2912 Paradise Valley Rd, Cleveland, GA

THEATRE AT THE NORTH GEORGIA ZOO, FREE OF CHARGE, AS A BENEFIT FOR CONNECTABILITY- JUNE 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday) at 6:30pm What can you do when you're different, if all you've ever wanted...

Lindsay Beth Harper Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1717 Hwy 255 S, Cleveland, GA

Lindsay Beth Harper is an Alt. Country/Americana singer-songwriter from the mountains of Blue Ridge, Ga. She combines sounds of traditional and modern country with poetic...