Live events on the horizon in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brownsville:

eBridge Center - Ground Breaking Ceremony Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

RSVP: BEDC.com/ebridge Wednesday, June 16, 2021 • 10:00 AM 1034 E. Adams Street, Brownsville, Texas Join us as we break ground on the newest Entrepreneurial Resource Center in the RGV, located in...

Free Rock Show @ The Jukebox Bar Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1225 East Adams Street, Brownsville, TX 78520

Join us for Eric Ramirez, Don Juan Neon and Rick and The Rolling JS at The Jukebox Bar. Must be 21+ to enter. No Cover. Doors at 8pm.

1st Session-Little Chef Summer Camp Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3101 Pablo Kisel Blvd b2, Brownsville, TX

1st Session-Little Chef Summer Camp at D'event Cake & Supplies, San Benito, United States on Mon Jun 21 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Panteon Fest 2021 Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 1123 East Adams Street, #c, Brownsville, TX 78520

Panteon Fest 2021 Featuring: Panteon, Wizard Wolf, Mendoza, Corrupted Drunks, Los Surfvivors, The Unemployed 21+ event

Brownsville Farmers' Market Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1534 E 6th St, Brownsville, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: Linear Park, 6th Street and Ringgold, Brownsville, Texas 78620