Live events on the horizon in Brownsville
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brownsville:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM
RSVP: BEDC.com/ebridge Wednesday, June 16, 2021 • 10:00 AM 1034 E. Adams Street, Brownsville, Texas Join us as we break ground on the newest Entrepreneurial Resource Center in the RGV, located in...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 1225 East Adams Street, Brownsville, TX 78520
Join us for Eric Ramirez, Don Juan Neon and Rick and The Rolling JS at The Jukebox Bar. Must be 21+ to enter. No Cover. Doors at 8pm.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 3101 Pablo Kisel Blvd b2, Brownsville, TX
1st Session-Little Chef Summer Camp at D'event Cake & Supplies, San Benito, United States on Mon Jun 21 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:59 PM
Address: 1123 East Adams Street, #c, Brownsville, TX 78520
Panteon Fest 2021 Featuring: Panteon, Wizard Wolf, Mendoza, Corrupted Drunks, Los Surfvivors, The Unemployed 21+ event
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1534 E 6th St, Brownsville, TX
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: Linear Park, 6th Street and Ringgold, Brownsville, Texas 78620