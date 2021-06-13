Cancel
Brownsville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
 8 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brownsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiOf6_0aT3FOW100

eBridge Center - Ground Breaking Ceremony

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

RSVP: BEDC.com/ebridge Wednesday, June 16, 2021 • 10:00 AM 1034 E. Adams Street, Brownsville, Texas Join us as we break ground on the newest Entrepreneurial Resource Center in the RGV, located in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uU5ml_0aT3FOW100

Free Rock Show @ The Jukebox Bar

Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1225 East Adams Street, Brownsville, TX 78520

Join us for Eric Ramirez, Don Juan Neon and Rick and The Rolling JS at The Jukebox Bar. Must be 21+ to enter. No Cover. Doors at 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi6yL_0aT3FOW100

1st Session-Little Chef Summer Camp

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3101 Pablo Kisel Blvd b2, Brownsville, TX

1st Session-Little Chef Summer Camp at D'event Cake & Supplies, San Benito, United States on Mon Jun 21 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNLeG_0aT3FOW100

Panteon Fest 2021

Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 1123 East Adams Street, #c, Brownsville, TX 78520

Panteon Fest 2021 Featuring: Panteon, Wizard Wolf, Mendoza, Corrupted Drunks, Los Surfvivors, The Unemployed 21+ event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvxir_0aT3FOW100

Brownsville Farmers' Market

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1534 E 6th St, Brownsville, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: Linear Park, 6th Street and Ringgold, Brownsville, Texas 78620

Brownsville, TX
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

