Virginia Beach, VA

Coming soon: Virginia Beach events

Virginia Beach News Beat
 8 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Live events are coming to Virginia Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Virginia Beach:

Yoga Under the Pier with Firm717

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:17 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1413 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Join me UNDER the pier for a 45-minute beginner friendly moving meditation with the musical sounds of the ocean waves and morning breeze!

North End Hills Hike

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 75th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

This is a little known section of trail that has many hills. We will cover 5 miles in roughly 2 hours.

June Distillery Dinner

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4200 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

It's the perfect gift for Father's Day! Join us for a multi-course meal with specialty Tarnished Truth craft cocktail pairings.

The World is Yours Tour

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 209 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

HE$H brings The World Is Yours Tour to VA Beach!

Peabody's Comedy Brunch June 13th

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 209 21st Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

EAT, DRINK, LAUGH Peabody's brings you the best in Local, Regional and National Comedy Acts. A laughable kind of brunch.

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

