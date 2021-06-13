Cancel
Washington State

Visiting The Wild San Juan Islands

Nya Crea
Nya Crea
 7 days ago

Brace yourself for a wild adventure to the San Juan Islands in Washington.

With a population of only 12,000, these small islands are about as remote as it gets. They’re a short ferry ride from mainland Washington and surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery in the Pacific Northwest.

This is a place not to be missed. If the view from the ferry isn’t enough, the wildlife definitely won’t disappoint!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02siUD_0aT1cmBY00
Tripadvisor.com

There are tons of outdoor activities on offer here including whale watching, kayaking, hiking and camping. And with just a short drive from Seattle, you just cannot miss it.

You have a choice of three amazing islands:

1. Lopez, which is the most rural, with beaches and farmland. Lopez island is the most remote of the three, and you can notice the difference right away: no cars on this island! You’ll soon become accustomed to this relaxed pace, it’s just a little slower than mainland life.

2. Orcas, the most urban, with shops and restaurants and also the biggest island, with calm lakes and stunning landscapes.

3 San Juan, the one with the most to offer in terms of history and culture. To the San Juan Islands, you must take a ferry that stops at Anacortes on the mainland. This is a cheap and convenient way to get there because you don’t need to wait in long lines and pay high prices. There are three ferries plus another one that circumnavigates the San Juan Archipelago with one stop on each island that takes around 8 hours in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weC8G_0aT1cmBY00
Tripadvisor.com

Whichever island you choose, the views are spectacular. You can expect to see a variety of wildlife including Orcas, seals and whales. Get up close and personal with the wildlife or head out in a kayak for a scenic tour of the islands. Orcas Island is known as the quietest of the three and is home to some of the most serene beaches in Washington. It’s also a popular place for sailing and fishing enthusiasts.

Both Lopez and San Juan are accessible by car, but Orcas is only accessible by ferry.

Orcas Island is home to Silver Bay Sanctuary, a national wildlife refuge offering tours of its coastal areas and island hikes. If you want seaside views without getting wet, stop at Silver Bay for a few hours.

There are tons of activities you can do on these islands, like whale watching, kayaking and visit local markets, but I’d recommend checking out the bird sanctuary.

There are loads of birds to be seen here; just don’t forget your binoculars!

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says ‘Bird watching in San Juan is excellent!’ and have a list of healthy activities to enjoy.

You can also spot seals, whales, otters or even bald eagles in the San Juan Islands.

For the best chance to see orcas and other sea life I advise you to plan your trip from April- September, which is the best time to spot sea lions, dolphins and whales.

If you have better weather and are able to enjoy it, the spring months from April-June offer the most beautiful scenery.

Pack lots of sunscreen and sunhats! Washington can get very sunny during the summer months. But don’t worry, there are lots of places for shade on the islands.

The San Juan Islands are great for foodies and nature lovers. They have amazing seafood restaurants and fresh produce markets that you can shop in.

Food is not cheap on these islands, but they are still relatively affordable compared to cities like Seattle. Prices will vary by restaurant, but a three-course dinner for two people could be anywhere from $50-$75.

