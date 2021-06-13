Paying too much for gas Lexington? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LEXINGTON, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Lexington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lexington area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lexington area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 225 N Green Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 225 N Green Ave, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.39

Valero 527 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2222 Ok-74, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2425 Ok-74. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.