Lexington, OK

Paying too much for gas Lexington? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Lexington News Watch
Lexington News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyikD_0aT07Kev00

(LEXINGTON, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Lexington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lexington area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lexington area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 225 N Green Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store

225 N Green Ave, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.43
$3.34
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.43
$3.39

Valero

527 S Green St, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2222 Ok-74, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2425 Ok-74. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

(LEXINGTON, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Lexington, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 2425 Ok-74 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 225 N Green Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.