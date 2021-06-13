Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, MO

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cameron as of Sunday

Posted by 
Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aT04qQc00

(CAMERON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Cameron area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cameron area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 102 S Walnut.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

102 S Walnut, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--

Clark

403 N Walnut, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79

Trex Mart

614 N Walnut St, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$--

Casey's

305 E Evergreen St, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's

405 W Grand Ave, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

SBJ Fuels

1314 N Walnut St, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 102 S Walnut. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
3
Followers
16
Post
499
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cameron, MO
Traffic
City
Cameron, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

New Zealand weightlifter to become first transgender Olympian

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after her country tapped her for its national team. The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) issued a statement Sunday announcing Hubbard will join four other weightlifters, adding that she has met all of their eligibility requirements, as well as those from the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee, when it comes to male-to-female transition criteria.
Public SafetyNBC News

Airlines, unions ask the attorney general to crack down on passenger violence

Organizations representing airlines and workers sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday urging stricter enforcement and consequences for violent passengers after a year of increased incidents. Together, corporations and their workers are requesting the Department of Justice and Federal Aviation Administration push for “public prosecution” of passengers who...