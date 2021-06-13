High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cameron as of Sunday

(CAMERON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Cameron area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cameron area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 102 S Walnut.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 102 S Walnut, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Clark 403 N Walnut, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Trex Mart 614 N Walnut St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Casey's 305 E Evergreen St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 405 W Grand Ave, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

SBJ Fuels 1314 N Walnut St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 102 S Walnut. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.