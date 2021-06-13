Cancel
Bremen, GA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bremen

Bremen Voice
Bremen Voice
 8 days ago
(BREMEN, GA) Gas prices vary across the Bremen area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bremen area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bremen area appeared to be at Marathon, at 525 Pacific Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

525 Pacific Ave, Bremen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Valero

153 Us-27 N Bypass, Bremen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

157 Us-27 N Bypass, Bremen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 6425 Us-78 W. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Bremen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Bremen, GA
Bremen Voice

Bremen, GA
