Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bremen

(BREMEN, GA) Gas prices vary across the Bremen area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bremen area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bremen area appeared to be at Marathon, at 525 Pacific Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 525 Pacific Ave, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 153 Us-27 N Bypass, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 157 Us-27 N Bypass, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 6425 Us-78 W. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.