Cambridge, MN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cambridge as of Sunday

Cambridge News Beat
 8 days ago
(CAMBRIDGE, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Cambridge area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cambridge area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 722 Cr-5 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

722 Cr-5 W, Isanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Holiday

635 S Main St, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$3.15

Casey's

2431St Ave E, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15

Casey's

2290 Main St S, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15

Holiday

102 Opportunity Blvd Ne, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.34
$--

Minnoco

501 Heritage Blvd, Isanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.75
$3.30
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 412 Cr-5 Ne. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

