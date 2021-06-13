Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Covington

(COVINGTON, TN) Gas prices vary across the Covington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Covington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Covington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 955 Us-51 N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Covington area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 955 Us-51 N, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 101 Us-51, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Penny Pantry at 526 Us-51 N. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.