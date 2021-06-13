Cancel
Bellefontaine, OH

Don’t overpay for gas in Bellefontaine: Analysis shows most expensive station

Bellefontaine Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQfHB_0aT00F4F00

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Bellefontaine?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bellefontaine area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 329 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

329 S Main St, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.69
$3.35

Marathon

1138 N Main St, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.68
$--

Kroger

2131 S Main St, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.35

Marathon

1504 S Main St, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.60
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to RD Holder Oil Co at 706 W Sandusky Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bellefontaine, OH
