Marshalltown, IA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marshalltown

Posted by 
Marshalltown Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAleq_0aSzxKTB00

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Gas prices vary across the Marshalltown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.37, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marshalltown area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 916 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marshalltown area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

916 E Main St, Marshalltown
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 111 N 3Rd Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marshalltown, IA
