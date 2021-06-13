Analysis shows most expensive gas in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenwood?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenwood area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.52 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pavan, at 1048 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenwood area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Pavan 1048 S Main St, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sai Food Store 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Shell 757 Sc-225, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

PAVAN 212 Bypass Sc-72 Nw, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 201 Epting Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 1400 Sc-72 W, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 508A Sc-72 Byp Nw. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.