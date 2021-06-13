Cancel
Greenwood, SC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Greenwood

Posted by 
Greenwood Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSztLD400

(GREENWOOD, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenwood?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenwood area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.52 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pavan, at 1048 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenwood area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Pavan

1048 S Main St, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sai Food Store

623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09

Shell

757 Sc-225, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

PAVAN

212 Bypass Sc-72 Nw, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

201 Epting Ave, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$3.09

CITGO

1400 Sc-72 W, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.29
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 508A Sc-72 Byp Nw. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

