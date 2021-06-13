Cancel
Saint George, UT

Paying too much for gas St George? Analysis shows most expensive station

St George News Beat
 8 days ago
(ST GEORGE, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the St George area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.97, with an average price of $3.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the St George area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1409 E St George Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St George area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

1409 E St George Blvd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1036 W Middleton Dr, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79

Chevron

954 N Commerce Blvd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$3.81
$3.99
$3.59

Chevron

1973 W Sunset Blvd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.39

Harmon's

3520 Pioneer Pkwy, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$3.61
$3.76
$3.37

Fabulous Freddy’s

134 S River Rd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.89
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 835 N 3050 E. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St George News Beat

St George, UT
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

