Paying too much for gas St George? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ST GEORGE, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the St George area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.97, with an average price of $3.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the St George area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1409 E St George Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St George area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1409 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1036 W Middleton Dr, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 954 N Commerce Blvd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.81 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Chevron 1973 W Sunset Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Harmon's 3520 Pioneer Pkwy, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.61 $ 3.76 $ 3.37

Fabulous Freddy’s 134 S River Rd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 835 N 3050 E. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.