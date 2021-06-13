Paying too much for gas St George? Analysis shows most expensive station
(ST GEORGE, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the St George area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.97, with an average price of $3.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the St George area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1409 E St George Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St George area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.81
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.46
$3.61
$3.76
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$3.89
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 835 N 3050 E. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.