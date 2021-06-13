Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Flagstaff
(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Flagstaff area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Flagstaff area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 605 W Route 66.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flagstaff area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.