Flagstaff, AZ

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Flagstaff

Posted by 
Flagstaff Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAzDs_0aSzrj7y00

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Flagstaff area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Flagstaff area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 605 W Route 66.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flagstaff area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

605 W Route 66, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--

Chevron

357 W Forest Meadows St, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.25

VP Racing Fuels

222 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$3.19

Marathon

990 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$--

Chevron

1312 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$--

76

1601 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Flagstaff, AZ
ABOUT

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

