Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Flagstaff

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Flagstaff area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Flagstaff area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 605 W Route 66.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flagstaff area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 605 W Route 66, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 357 W Forest Meadows St, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.25

VP Racing Fuels 222 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Marathon 990 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 1312 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

76 1601 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.