Analysis shows most expensive gas in Spring Hill

(SPRING HILL, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Spring Hill area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spring Hill area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spring Hill area appeared to be at Shell, at 14314 Spring Hill Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Spring Hill area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 14314 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 2109 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.28 $ 3.47 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

Mobil 6200 Commercial Way, Brooksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

CITGO 5574 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 11091 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

Mobil 4275 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.