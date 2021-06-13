Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Hill, FL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Spring Hill

Posted by 
Spring Hill Bulletin
Spring Hill Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUTD1_0aSzomb600

(SPRING HILL, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Spring Hill area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spring Hill area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spring Hill area appeared to be at Shell, at 14314 Spring Hill Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Spring Hill area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

14314 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$2.96
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

2109 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.28
$3.47
$3.25
card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.57
$3.35

Mobil

6200 Commercial Way, Brooksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.04

CITGO

5574 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Shell

11091 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.32
$3.62
$3.09

Mobil

4275 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill, FL
20
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spring Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Spring Hill, FLPosted by
Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SPRING HILL, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Spring Hill, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Shell at 2109 Commercial Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Spring Hill, FLPosted by
Spring Hill Bulletin

Top homes for sale in Spring Hill

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: RARE 2 HOMES ALONG WITH 1.74 ACRES FOR SALE. Located near the main access road to Hudson Beach, yet situated in a quiet country
Spring Hill, FLPosted by
Spring Hill Bulletin

Daily Weather Forecast For Spring Hill

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spring Hill: Monday, June 21: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms;