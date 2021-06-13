Analysis shows most expensive gas in Spring Hill
(SPRING HILL, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Spring Hill area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spring Hill area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spring Hill area appeared to be at Shell, at 14314 Spring Hill Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Spring Hill area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$2.96
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.28
$3.47
$3.25
|card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.57
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.32
$3.62
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.01
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.