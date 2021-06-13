Cancel
Newark, DE

Don’t overpay for gas in Newark: Analysis shows most expensive station

Newark Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWRkW_0aSzoEmW00

(NEWARK, DE) Are you paying too much for gas in Newark?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newark area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newark area appeared to be at Star Gas Mart, at 1762 New London Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Star Gas Mart

1762 New London Rd, Kemblesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Sunoco

520 Jfk Memorial Hwy, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.75
$3.33

Shell

841 Pulaski Hwy, Bear
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.65
$3.75
$3.31

Flying J

221 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.02
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$2.98
$3.23
$3.48
$3.65

Exxon

820 S College Ave, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.79
$--

Wawa

1657 Elkton Rd, Elkton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.41
$--
$3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 900 Center Blvd S. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

