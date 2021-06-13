Don’t overpay for gas in Newark: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEWARK, DE) Are you paying too much for gas in Newark?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newark area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newark area appeared to be at Star Gas Mart, at 1762 New London Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Star Gas Mart 1762 New London Rd, Kemblesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Sunoco 520 Jfk Memorial Hwy, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.33

Shell 841 Pulaski Hwy, Bear

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.31

Flying J 221 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 3.48 $ 3.65

Exxon 820 S College Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Wawa 1657 Elkton Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 900 Center Blvd S. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.