Boardman, OR

Where’s the most expensive gas in Boardman?

Posted by 
Boardman Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzjgC700

(BOARDMAN, OR) Gas prices vary across the Boardman area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Boardman area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boardman area appeared to be at Chevron, at 101 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

101 N Main St, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.59
$3.39

Sinclair

100 N Main St, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$--
$--
$3.37
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

