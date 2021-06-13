Where’s the most expensive gas in Boardman?
(BOARDMAN, OR) Gas prices vary across the Boardman area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Boardman area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boardman area appeared to be at Chevron, at 101 N Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.59
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$--
$--
$3.37
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.37
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.