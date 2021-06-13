Cancel
Cherokee Village, AR

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cherokee Village

Posted by 
Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 8 days ago
(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Cherokee Village area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cherokee Village area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cherokee Village area appeared to be at Casey's, at 1531 Highway 62412.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 105 Us-62 W. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

