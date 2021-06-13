Cancel
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Prairie Du Chien

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 8 days ago
(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Prairie Du Chien?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Prairie Du Chien area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 211 S Marquette Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Prairie Du Chien, WI
