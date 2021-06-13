Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Prairie Du Chien?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Prairie Du Chien area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 211 S Marquette Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.