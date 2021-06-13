Cancel
West Plains, MO

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in West Plains as of Sunday

West Plains News Beat
 8 days ago
(WEST PLAINS, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in West Plains?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Plains area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Plains area appeared to be at Casey's, at 403 W Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

403 W Broadway St, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

Casey's

816 St Louis St, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.49
$--

Casey's

1702 Gibson St, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

Casey's

1510 Preacher Roe Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.49
$2.99

Murphy USA

1309 Southern Hills Center, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.00
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1671 S Us-63. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

