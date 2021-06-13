Cancel
Lexington, KY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lexington

Lexington Bulletin
 8 days ago
(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lexington area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 803 S Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

803 S Broadway St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.09

Minit Mart

930 S Broadway St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.12
$3.54
$3.09

Speedway

819 S Limestone St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$--

Speedway

515 Euclid Ave, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

905 S Limestone St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

300 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

