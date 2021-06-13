Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lexington
(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lexington area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 803 S Broadway St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.12
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.