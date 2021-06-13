Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lexington area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 803 S Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 803 S Broadway St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Minit Mart 930 S Broadway St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.12 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Speedway 819 S Limestone St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 515 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 905 S Limestone St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 300 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.