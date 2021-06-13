Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland Center, WI

Sunday has sun for Richland Center — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Richland Center Voice
Richland Center Voice
 9 days ago

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richland Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richland Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvrS4R00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center, WI
8
Followers
14
Post
363
Views
ABOUT

With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland Center, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools...
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.