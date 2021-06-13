Cancel
Salyersville, KY

Salyersville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Salyersville Dispatch
Salyersville Dispatch
 9 days ago

SALYERSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0aSvpAMB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

