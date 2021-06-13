Manchester Daily Weather Forecast
MANCHESTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.