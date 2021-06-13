Cancel
Nixa, MO

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Nixa

Nixa News Beat
(NIXA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nixa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nixa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvj8Si00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

